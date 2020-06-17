1459 N. Leavitt 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in Wicker! - Property Id: 236428



Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park!



Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park! This condo features sleek contemporary finishes throughout, with tons of windows, high ceilings, stainless steel Bosch appliances, hardwood floors, in unit washer and dryer, and a fireplace. Gated parking included. This is an unbeatable location on quiet one way street. Close to Blue Line & Wicker Park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236428

Property Id 236428



(RLNE5614526)