1459 N. Leavitt 2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

1459 N. Leavitt 2

1459 North Leavitt Street · (224) 402-4864
Location

1459 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in Wicker! - Property Id: 236428

Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park!

Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park! This condo features sleek contemporary finishes throughout, with tons of windows, high ceilings, stainless steel Bosch appliances, hardwood floors, in unit washer and dryer, and a fireplace. Gated parking included. This is an unbeatable location on quiet one way street. Close to Blue Line & Wicker Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236428
Property Id 236428

(RLNE5614526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

