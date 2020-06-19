All apartments in Chicago
1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue
1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue

1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Location

1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Spacious and updated 2 full bath and 3 large bedroom apartment available June 1st! All three bedrooms are huge and have large closets as well. New oak hardwood floors throughout, NEW granite kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and modern finishes, big rear deck and professional landscaped outdoor space with wrought iron fence. Centrally located and close to buses, trains, resultants and more in the beautiful southport corridor! In-unit laundry can be installed in one of the bathrooms for an additional $150/mo. Garage available as well for additional fee (large, brick garage that comes with electric opener!). Laundry and storage locker on premises!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue have any available units?
1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue have?
Some of 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
