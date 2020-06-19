1451 West Belle Plaine Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Spacious and updated 2 full bath and 3 large bedroom apartment available June 1st! All three bedrooms are huge and have large closets as well. New oak hardwood floors throughout, NEW granite kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and modern finishes, big rear deck and professional landscaped outdoor space with wrought iron fence. Centrally located and close to buses, trains, resultants and more in the beautiful southport corridor! In-unit laundry can be installed in one of the bathrooms for an additional $150/mo. Garage available as well for additional fee (large, brick garage that comes with electric opener!). Laundry and storage locker on premises!



