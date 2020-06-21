All apartments in Chicago
1441 W Warner Ave 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1441 W Warner Ave 1

1441 West Warner Avenue · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 West Warner Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Graceland/Lakeview 2.5 Bedroom w/ parking included - Property Id: 287565

Graceland/Lakeview 2 bed + den and 1 bathroom on a quiet tree lined street but still walkable to many dining and entertainment options!! The unit is enormous with over 1,400 sf of space and comes with hardwood floors throughout except for carpet in the den, central heat, window ac (provided) modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, laundry is in the building, cats ok and dogs under 50lbs!! The unit also comes with 1 outdoor parking spot INCLUDED!! This is a fantastic location with Warner Garden Park directly across the street!! Don't miss out on this amazing place!!
Property Id 287565

(RLNE5809038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 W Warner Ave 1 have any available units?
1441 W Warner Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 W Warner Ave 1 have?
Some of 1441 W Warner Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 W Warner Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1441 W Warner Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 W Warner Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 W Warner Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1441 W Warner Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1441 W Warner Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 1441 W Warner Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 W Warner Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 W Warner Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1441 W Warner Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1441 W Warner Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1441 W Warner Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 W Warner Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 W Warner Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
