1441 W Warner Ave 1

Graceland/Lakeview 2.5 Bedroom w/ parking included - Property Id: 287565



Graceland/Lakeview 2 bed + den and 1 bathroom on a quiet tree lined street but still walkable to many dining and entertainment options!! The unit is enormous with over 1,400 sf of space and comes with hardwood floors throughout except for carpet in the den, central heat, window ac (provided) modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, laundry is in the building, cats ok and dogs under 50lbs!! The unit also comes with 1 outdoor parking spot INCLUDED!! This is a fantastic location with Warner Garden Park directly across the street!! Don't miss out on this amazing place!!

