1440 S Wabash Ave 209

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Unit 209 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed/1 bath condo in the South Loop - Property Id: 295787



Features an open, light-filled floor plan & a private patio. 1 indoor parking space is an extra $150/month. Parking space must be rented with the unit. Near Wabash Row restaurants, & only a few blocks from Jewel, Trader Joe's, Mariano's, CTA/Metra stations, movie theater, lake, & Millennium Park. Available 7/1/2020.

No Pets Allowed



