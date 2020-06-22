All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1440 S Wabash Ave 209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1440 S Wabash Ave 209
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1440 S Wabash Ave 209

1440 South Wabash Avenue · (708) 890-8144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1440 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Unit 209 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed/1 bath condo in the South Loop - Property Id: 295787

Features an open, light-filled floor plan & a private patio. 1 indoor parking space is an extra $150/month. Parking space must be rented with the unit. Near Wabash Row restaurants, & only a few blocks from Jewel, Trader Joe's, Mariano's, CTA/Metra stations, movie theater, lake, & Millennium Park. Available 7/1/2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295787
Property Id 295787

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 have any available units?
1440 S Wabash Ave 209 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 have?
Some of 1440 S Wabash Ave 209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 currently offering any rent specials?
1440 S Wabash Ave 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 pet-friendly?
No, 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 offer parking?
Yes, 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 does offer parking.
Does 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 have a pool?
No, 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 does not have a pool.
Does 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 have accessible units?
No, 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 S Wabash Ave 209 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1440 S Wabash Ave 209?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5400-5408 S. Ingleside Avenue
5400-5408 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2319 N Southport
2319 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2010 West Pierce
2010 W Pierce Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
7241-49 S Phillips Ave
7241 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity