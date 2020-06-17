1440 Addison

Amenities
Amazing Southport Corridor huge three bedroom, two bathroom brownstone! Unit features central air, newer kitchen, stainless appliances, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, hardwood floors throughout, coffered ceilings, separate dining room, stained glass hutch, formal living room with mantle and decorative fireplace, huge bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, updated bathrooms, enclosed front and rear sun porches, gorgeous woodwork, free laundry, and short walk to Southport hotspots! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease