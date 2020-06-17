All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

1440 Addison

1440 W Addison St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1440 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Amazing Southport Corridor huge three bedroom, two bathroom brownstone! Unit features central air, newer kitchen, stainless appliances, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, hardwood floors throughout, coffered ceilings, separate dining room, stained glass hutch, formal living room with mantle and decorative fireplace, huge bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, updated bathrooms, enclosed front and rear sun porches, gorgeous woodwork, free laundry, and short walk to Southport hotspots! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Addison have any available units?
1440 Addison has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Addison have?
Some of 1440 Addison's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Addison currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Addison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Addison pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Addison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1440 Addison offer parking?
No, 1440 Addison does not offer parking.
Does 1440 Addison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Addison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Addison have a pool?
No, 1440 Addison does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Addison have accessible units?
No, 1440 Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Addison has units with dishwashers.
