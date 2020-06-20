1435 North Leavitt Street

Amenities

Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park!

Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park! This condo features sleek contemporary finishes throughout, with tons of windows, high ceilings, stainless steel Bosch appliances, hardwood floors, in unit washer and dryer, and a fireplace. Gated parking included. This is an unbeatable location on quiet one way street. Close to Blue Line & Wicker Park.



