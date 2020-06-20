All apartments in Chicago
1435 North Leavitt Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:08 PM

1435 North Leavitt Street

1435 North Leavitt Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1847806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1435 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park!
Amazing 2Bed+Den/2 bath in the heart of Wicker Park! This condo features sleek contemporary finishes throughout, with tons of windows, high ceilings, stainless steel Bosch appliances, hardwood floors, in unit washer and dryer, and a fireplace. Gated parking included. This is an unbeatable location on quiet one way street. Close to Blue Line & Wicker Park.

Amenities:
Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 North Leavitt Street have any available units?
1435 North Leavitt Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 North Leavitt Street have?
Some of 1435 North Leavitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 North Leavitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1435 North Leavitt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 North Leavitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1435 North Leavitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1435 North Leavitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1435 North Leavitt Street does offer parking.
Does 1435 North Leavitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 North Leavitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 North Leavitt Street have a pool?
No, 1435 North Leavitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1435 North Leavitt Street have accessible units?
No, 1435 North Leavitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 North Leavitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 North Leavitt Street has units with dishwashers.
