Amenities
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 1433 W BELMONT AVE, #4 - Property Id: 313430
Must See Spacious 4 Bed / 3 Bath Apartment in Roscoe Village - Parking Included!
Beautiful New Construction 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Apartment in Lakeview! Laundry in-unit. Central A/C. Short walk to the Southport Brown line stop. Just steps to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Elevator, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Property Id 313430
No Dogs Allowed
