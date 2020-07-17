Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator parking new construction dogs allowed

Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 1433 W BELMONT AVE, #4 - Property Id: 313430



Must See Spacious 4 Bed / 3 Bath Apartment in Roscoe Village - Parking Included!

Beautiful New Construction 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Apartment in Lakeview! Laundry in-unit. Central A/C. Short walk to the Southport Brown line stop. Just steps to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1433-w-belmont-ave-chicago-il-unit-4/313430

No Dogs Allowed



