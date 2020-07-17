All apartments in Chicago
1433 W Belmont Ave 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1433 W Belmont Ave 4

1433 West Belmont Avenue · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1433 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
new construction
dogs allowed
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 1433 W BELMONT AVE, #4 - Property Id: 313430

Must See Spacious 4 Bed / 3 Bath Apartment in Roscoe Village - Parking Included!
Beautiful New Construction 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Apartment in Lakeview! Laundry in-unit. Central A/C. Short walk to the Southport Brown line stop. Just steps to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Elevator, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1433-w-belmont-ave-chicago-il-unit-4/313430
Property Id 313430

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5956109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 have any available units?
1433 W Belmont Ave 4 has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 have?
Some of 1433 W Belmont Ave 4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1433 W Belmont Ave 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 offers parking.
Does 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 have a pool?
No, 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 have accessible units?
No, 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 W Belmont Ave 4 has units with dishwashers.
