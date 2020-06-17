All apartments in Chicago
1429 W LUNT AVE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 2:33 PM

1429 W LUNT AVE

1429 West Lunt Avenue · (312) 965-7391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1429 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Studio in Rogers Park!
Living just steps from Morse "L" stop makes these apartment homes perfect for Loyola University students or busy professionals looking to find their home in the diverse Rogers Park neighborhood. This apartment home features beautiful original hardwood flooring, white crown molding, and an upgraded kitchen. Renovated kitchens include dark-wood shaker cabinets, subway tiling, and stainless steel appliances. Located down the block from popular Heartland Cafe, our residents love frequenting charming restaurants and local boutiques. *Photos may be of similar units*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 W LUNT AVE have any available units?
1429 W LUNT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1429 W LUNT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1429 W LUNT AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 W LUNT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1429 W LUNT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1429 W LUNT AVE offer parking?
No, 1429 W LUNT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1429 W LUNT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 W LUNT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 W LUNT AVE have a pool?
No, 1429 W LUNT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1429 W LUNT AVE have accessible units?
No, 1429 W LUNT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 W LUNT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 W LUNT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 W LUNT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 W LUNT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
