1429 W LUNT AVE

Spacious Studio in Rogers Park!

Living just steps from Morse "L" stop makes these apartment homes perfect for Loyola University students or busy professionals looking to find their home in the diverse Rogers Park neighborhood. This apartment home features beautiful original hardwood flooring, white crown molding, and an upgraded kitchen. Renovated kitchens include dark-wood shaker cabinets, subway tiling, and stainless steel appliances. Located down the block from popular Heartland Cafe, our residents love frequenting charming restaurants and local boutiques. *Photos may be of similar units*