1422 W DEVON AVE 3E

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit 3E Available 07/01/20 SUNNY 2BR IN ROGERS EDGE! PET FRIENDLY! - Property Id: 248102



Location:

W. Devon Ave

Chicago, IL 60660



Neighborhood:

Rogers Park/ Edgewater



Rent: $1390

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

Available Date: 7-1-2020

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)

Parking: Street

Utilities Included: N/A (Ask agent)



UNIT FEATURES:



Ceiling Fan(s)

Hardwood Flooring

Mini Blinds

Modern Kitchen

Modern Bathroom

SS Appliances

Dishwasher & Microwave

Granite Counters

King/Queen Sized Bedroom(s)

Built-in Storage in Bathroom



PROPERTY FEATURES:



On-Site Laundry

Controlled Access



Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Bus & Morse Redline), Restaurants, Grocers, Shopping, Schools & So Much More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248102

