Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1422 W DEVON AVE 3E

1422 West Devon Avenue · (773) 368-9715
Location

1422 West Devon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3E · Avail. Jul 1

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 3E Available 07/01/20 SUNNY 2BR IN ROGERS EDGE! PET FRIENDLY! - Property Id: 248102

Location:
W. Devon Ave
Chicago, IL 60660

Neighborhood:
Rogers Park/ Edgewater

Rent: $1390
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: 7-1-2020
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask agent)

UNIT FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen
Modern Bathroom
SS Appliances
Dishwasher & Microwave
Granite Counters
King/Queen Sized Bedroom(s)
Built-in Storage in Bathroom

PROPERTY FEATURES:

On-Site Laundry
Controlled Access

Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Bus & Morse Redline), Restaurants, Grocers, Shopping, Schools & So Much More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248102
Property Id 248102

(RLNE5853261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E have any available units?
1422 W DEVON AVE 3E has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E have?
Some of 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E currently offering any rent specials?
1422 W DEVON AVE 3E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E is pet friendly.
Does 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E offer parking?
Yes, 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E does offer parking.
Does 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E have a pool?
No, 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E does not have a pool.
Does 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E have accessible units?
No, 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 W DEVON AVE 3E has units with dishwashers.
