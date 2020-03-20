1422 W DEVON AVE 3E

Amenities
Unit 3E Available 07/01/20 SUNNY 2BR IN ROGERS EDGE! PET FRIENDLY! - Property Id: 248102
Location:
W. Devon Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
Neighborhood:
Rogers Park/ Edgewater
Rent: $1390
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Available Date: 7-1-2020
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask agent)
UNIT FEATURES:
Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen
Modern Bathroom
SS Appliances
Dishwasher & Microwave
Granite Counters
King/Queen Sized Bedroom(s)
Built-in Storage in Bathroom
PROPERTY FEATURES:
On-Site Laundry
Controlled Access
Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Bus & Morse Redline), Restaurants, Grocers, Shopping, Schools & So Much More!
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248102
Property Id 248102
(RLNE5853261)