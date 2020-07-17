Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 244885



Welcome to West Devon Avenue!



**AVAILABLE: 09/01/2020**



*Refrigerator

*A/C

*Laundry in building

*Hardwood floors



Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:

STD - $55

1 bedroom - $65

2 bedroom - $85

3 bedroom - $105



No Security deposit,

Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,

3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600

Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)



Requirements: Credit 600+

Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)



If you're interested in viewing please contact me at:

312-933-7055

Alex Ilic - Chicago IL

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1420-w-devon-ave-chicago-il/244885

