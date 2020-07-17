All apartments in Chicago
1420 W Devon Ave.
1420 W Devon Ave

1420 West Devon Avenue · (312) 933-7055
Location

1420 West Devon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1355 · Avail. now

$1,355

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 244885

Welcome to West Devon Avenue!

**AVAILABLE: 09/01/2020**

*Refrigerator
*A/C
*Laundry in building
*Hardwood floors

Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)

If you're interested in viewing please contact me at:
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1420-w-devon-ave-chicago-il/244885
Property Id 244885

(RLNE5944479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1420 W Devon Ave have any available units?
1420 W Devon Ave has a unit available for $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 W Devon Ave have?
Some of 1420 W Devon Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 W Devon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1420 W Devon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 W Devon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 W Devon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1420 W Devon Ave offer parking?
No, 1420 W Devon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1420 W Devon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 W Devon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 W Devon Ave have a pool?
No, 1420 W Devon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1420 W Devon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1420 W Devon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 W Devon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 W Devon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

