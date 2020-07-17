Amenities
2 Bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 244885
Welcome to West Devon Avenue!
**AVAILABLE: 09/01/2020**
*Refrigerator
*A/C
*Laundry in building
*Hardwood floors
Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105
No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)
Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)
If you're interested in viewing please contact me at:
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1420-w-devon-ave-chicago-il/244885
Property Id 244885
(RLNE5944479)