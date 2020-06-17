All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1420 Ohio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1420 Ohio
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

1420 Ohio

1420 W Ohio St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1420 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
In hot River West, stunning newer construction three bedroom, two bath features new kitchen with Shaker style cabinetry, quartz countertops, upgraded stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and built-in microwave, cathedral ceilings, skylights, refinished hardwood floors, central air, king and queen size bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, new bathroom vanities, stone surround fireplace with mantel, large back deck, and tandem parking for 2 cars included! Cats OK, no dogs, please. Short walk to the Blue Line, minutes to 90/94. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Ohio have any available units?
1420 Ohio has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Ohio have?
Some of 1420 Ohio's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Ohio currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Ohio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Ohio pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Ohio is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Ohio offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Ohio does offer parking.
Does 1420 Ohio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Ohio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Ohio have a pool?
No, 1420 Ohio does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Ohio have accessible units?
No, 1420 Ohio does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Ohio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Ohio has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1420 Ohio?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
839 Diversey
839 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Marlowe
169 West Huron Street
Chicago, IL 60654
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60620
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity