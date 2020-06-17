Amenities

In hot River West, stunning newer construction three bedroom, two bath features new kitchen with Shaker style cabinetry, quartz countertops, upgraded stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and built-in microwave, cathedral ceilings, skylights, refinished hardwood floors, central air, king and queen size bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, new bathroom vanities, stone surround fireplace with mantel, large back deck, and tandem parking for 2 cars included! Cats OK, no dogs, please. Short walk to the Blue Line, minutes to 90/94. Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease