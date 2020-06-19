1416 W Devon Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 296680
Vintage but updated 2 bedroom. Brand new hardwood floors, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new cabinets, modern tile backsplash.
Bedrooms are very spacious. One bedroom can accommodate a king size bed other bedrooms can accommodate a queen.
*To schedule a showing or for more information contact Klaudia from Landstar Realty at 224.875.9115
*Please contact me before applying to confirm availability. Application fees are non-refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296680
