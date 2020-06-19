1416 W Devon Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 296680



Vintage but updated 2 bedroom. Brand new hardwood floors, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new cabinets, modern tile backsplash.



Bedrooms are very spacious. One bedroom can accommodate a king size bed other bedrooms can accommodate a queen.



(RLNE5842951)