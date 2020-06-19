All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1416 W Devon Ave

1416 West Devon Avenue · (224) 875-9115
Location

1416 West Devon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1680 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom in Rogers Park - Property Id: 296680

Vintage but updated 2 bedroom. Brand new hardwood floors, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new cabinets, modern tile backsplash.

Bedrooms are very spacious. One bedroom can accommodate a king size bed other bedrooms can accommodate a queen.

*To schedule a showing or for more information contact Klaudia from Landstar Realty at 224.875.9115
*Please contact me before applying to confirm availability. Application fees are non-refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296680
Property Id 296680

(RLNE5842951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 W Devon Ave have any available units?
1416 W Devon Ave has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 W Devon Ave have?
Some of 1416 W Devon Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 W Devon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1416 W Devon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 W Devon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 W Devon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1416 W Devon Ave offer parking?
No, 1416 W Devon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1416 W Devon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 W Devon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 W Devon Ave have a pool?
No, 1416 W Devon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1416 W Devon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1416 W Devon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 W Devon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 W Devon Ave has units with dishwashers.
