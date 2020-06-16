1415 West Balmoral Avenue

Amenities
LARGE PRICE REDUCTION to below market rate! Available immediately. End date flexible but no later than April 30, 2021. This lovely, light-filled, recently refreshed 3BR/2BA is a beauty! The building lies in the heart of Andersonville but on a quiet, leafy side street. The apartment has gorgeous vintage details including a decorative fireplace with built-in bookshelves, stained glass windows, transoms and an original mirrored coat stand. In addition to the large living room and dining room, there is a classic heated Chicago sunroom! The 3rd bedroom has its very own private bathroom! Large updated kitchen leads to a deck that overlooks your back yard, private to Unit 1. Location can't be beat-less than a block to Clark Street shops and restaurants and short walk to the Berwyn or Bryn Mawr El stations. Dogs approved on a case by case basis. Refundable pet deposit required for each pet. Renters insurance required. Additional $125/mth utility fee. Garage parking available for $125/mth. Free laundry. Note: photos are from Unit 2 but Unit 1 is in similar condition.