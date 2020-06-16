1415 West Balmoral Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LARGE PRICE REDUCTION to below market rate! Available immediately. End date flexible but no later than April 30, 2021. This lovely, light-filled, recently refreshed 3BR/2BA is a beauty! The building lies in the heart of Andersonville but on a quiet, leafy side street. The apartment has gorgeous vintage details including a decorative fireplace with built-in bookshelves, stained glass windows, transoms and an original mirrored coat stand. In addition to the large living room and dining room, there is a classic heated Chicago sunroom! The 3rd bedroom has its very own private bathroom! Large updated kitchen leads to a deck that overlooks your back yard, private to Unit 1. Location can't be beat-less than a block to Clark Street shops and restaurants and short walk to the Berwyn or Bryn Mawr El stations. Dogs approved on a case by case basis. Refundable pet deposit required for each pet. Renters insurance required. Additional $125/mth utility fee. Garage parking available for $125/mth. Free laundry. Note: photos are from Unit 2 but Unit 1 is in similar condition.