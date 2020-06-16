All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:41 PM

1415 West Balmoral Avenue

1415 West Balmoral Avenue · (773) 793-4102
Location

1415 West Balmoral Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LARGE PRICE REDUCTION to below market rate! Available immediately. End date flexible but no later than April 30, 2021. This lovely, light-filled, recently refreshed 3BR/2BA is a beauty! The building lies in the heart of Andersonville but on a quiet, leafy side street. The apartment has gorgeous vintage details including a decorative fireplace with built-in bookshelves, stained glass windows, transoms and an original mirrored coat stand. In addition to the large living room and dining room, there is a classic heated Chicago sunroom! The 3rd bedroom has its very own private bathroom! Large updated kitchen leads to a deck that overlooks your back yard, private to Unit 1. Location can't be beat-less than a block to Clark Street shops and restaurants and short walk to the Berwyn or Bryn Mawr El stations. Dogs approved on a case by case basis. Refundable pet deposit required for each pet. Renters insurance required. Additional $125/mth utility fee. Garage parking available for $125/mth. Free laundry. Note: photos are from Unit 2 but Unit 1 is in similar condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 West Balmoral Avenue have any available units?
1415 West Balmoral Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 West Balmoral Avenue have?
Some of 1415 West Balmoral Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 West Balmoral Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1415 West Balmoral Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 West Balmoral Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 West Balmoral Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1415 West Balmoral Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1415 West Balmoral Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1415 West Balmoral Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 West Balmoral Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 West Balmoral Avenue have a pool?
No, 1415 West Balmoral Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1415 West Balmoral Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1415 West Balmoral Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 West Balmoral Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 West Balmoral Avenue has units with dishwashers.
