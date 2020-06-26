1412 W Chase Ave 607

Amenities
Nice studio by Jarvis Redline and Lake Michigan! - Property Id: 214820
Nice top floor studio with all utilities included by the Lake and Redline
*Free heat, water, gas, electric
*Updated kitchen
*Hardwood floors
*5 minute walk to the Lake, Jarvis Redline
Requirements:
Good Credit history required
2700 Gross monthly income required / Co-signers ok to help with income
Cats only, NO DOGS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214820
Property Id 214820
(RLNE5907532)