All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1412 W Chase Ave 607.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1412 W Chase Ave 607
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

1412 W Chase Ave 607

1412 West Chase Avenue · (224) 623-1046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1412 West Chase Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 607 · Avail. now

$895

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Nice studio by Jarvis Redline and Lake Michigan! - Property Id: 214820

Nice top floor studio with all utilities included by the Lake and Redline

*Free heat, water, gas, electric
*Updated kitchen
*Hardwood floors
*5 minute walk to the Lake, Jarvis Redline

Requirements:
Good Credit history required
2700 Gross monthly income required / Co-signers ok to help with income
Cats only, NO DOGS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214820
Property Id 214820

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5907532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 W Chase Ave 607 have any available units?
1412 W Chase Ave 607 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 W Chase Ave 607 have?
Some of 1412 W Chase Ave 607's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 W Chase Ave 607 currently offering any rent specials?
1412 W Chase Ave 607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 W Chase Ave 607 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 W Chase Ave 607 is pet friendly.
Does 1412 W Chase Ave 607 offer parking?
No, 1412 W Chase Ave 607 does not offer parking.
Does 1412 W Chase Ave 607 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 W Chase Ave 607 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 W Chase Ave 607 have a pool?
No, 1412 W Chase Ave 607 does not have a pool.
Does 1412 W Chase Ave 607 have accessible units?
No, 1412 W Chase Ave 607 does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 W Chase Ave 607 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 W Chase Ave 607 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1412 W Chase Ave 607?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
The Kent
2625 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
7823 S Euclid Ave
7823 S Euclid Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity