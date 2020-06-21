1411 W Chicago Ave 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 Bedroom West Town Rental - Property Id: 292761



Rare 24 foot wide floorplan with an extremely high level of finishes including brazilian hardwood floors, grohe fixtures, steam shower, cove lighting, crown molding in every room, Kohler sinks, wood burning fireplace with gas start, in unit washer and dryer, massive soaking tub, rain showers in master bath, spacious closets throughout, pre-wired for surround sound and more. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and an open concept to main living / dining room area, making it a great space for entertaining.



This unit comes with 2 large storage areas within the building. A large parking spot (depending on car sizes can possibly fit 2) is also included in this price which is a rare find in Chicago's booming West Town neighborhood. The Blue line is about a 5 min walk and 90/94 expressway is also right down the street.



Cat / Small Dog friendly. Ready for July 1st move-in (flexible move-in dates available towards end of June).

