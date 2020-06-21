All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1411 W Chicago Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1411 W Chicago Ave 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1411 W Chicago Ave 2

1411 West Chicago Avenue · (708) 207-6119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1411 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 Bedroom West Town Rental - Property Id: 292761

Rare 24 foot wide floorplan with an extremely high level of finishes including brazilian hardwood floors, grohe fixtures, steam shower, cove lighting, crown molding in every room, Kohler sinks, wood burning fireplace with gas start, in unit washer and dryer, massive soaking tub, rain showers in master bath, spacious closets throughout, pre-wired for surround sound and more. The kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and an open concept to main living / dining room area, making it a great space for entertaining.

This unit comes with 2 large storage areas within the building. A large parking spot (depending on car sizes can possibly fit 2) is also included in this price which is a rare find in Chicago's booming West Town neighborhood. The Blue line is about a 5 min walk and 90/94 expressway is also right down the street.

Cat / Small Dog friendly. Ready for July 1st move-in (flexible move-in dates available towards end of June).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292761
Property Id 292761

(RLNE5828151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 have any available units?
1411 W Chicago Ave 2 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 have?
Some of 1411 W Chicago Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1411 W Chicago Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 does offer parking.
Does 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 W Chicago Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1411 W Chicago Ave 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
65 East Scott Street Building
65 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
8456 S Wabash Ave
8456 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
5401 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3112-14 N Racine
3112 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5100 North Winchester Ave. Apt.
5100 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity