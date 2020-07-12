1404 N. Noble St. - 2

Amenities
Rehabbed, 4 br, 2 bath unit in Noble Square/Wicker Park, available August. Unit features: central heat/air, hardwood floors, laundry, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances including dishwasher, etc. Tons of dining and entertainment options nearby. Blocks to Starbuck's, Intelligentsia, Peet's Coffee. Less than half a mile to Stanley's, Whole Foods, Jewel, etc. 6 blocks to Pulaski park. Three blocks to Division Blue line train. Small dog (over 2 years, under 50lbs, breed restrictions) or cat considered with extra fee.