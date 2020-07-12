All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1404 N. Noble St. - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1404 N. Noble St. - 2
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:40 AM

1404 N. Noble St. - 2

1404 North Noble Street · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1404 North Noble Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rehabbed, 4 br, 2 bath unit in Noble Square/Wicker Park, available August. Unit features: central heat/air, hardwood floors, laundry, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances including dishwasher, etc. Tons of dining and entertainment options nearby. Blocks to Starbuck's, Intelligentsia, Peet's Coffee. Less than half a mile to Stanley's, Whole Foods, Jewel, etc. 6 blocks to Pulaski park. Three blocks to Division Blue line train. Small dog (over 2 years, under 50lbs, breed restrictions) or cat considered with extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 have any available units?
1404 N. Noble St. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 have?
Some of 1404 N. Noble St. - 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1404 N. Noble St. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 offer parking?
No, 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 have a pool?
No, 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 N. Noble St. - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1404 N. Noble St. - 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
The Edge at Sheridan
5910 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60660
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity