All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S

1402 North Lake Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1402 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
RENOVATED STUDIO WITH CITY VIEW - GOAL COAST - Property Id: 305179

GOLD COAST DREAM!!

Spacious Studio with great city view Available now.

Move in before August 1st and get Second month Free!!!

Unrivaled Gold Coast living at 1400 Lake Shore Drive. This historic building sits along the shores of Lake Michigan with scenic views of downtown Chicago and is just steps to award winning dining and world class entertainment options! The building was recently overhauled but has kept most of its historic charm that separates itself from many surrounding buildings. Most units have been rehabbed with refinished hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and bathrooms that exceed expectations. The building offers a grand entrance and break taking views from the private roof deck which offers grills and seating, 24 hr gym, on-site laundry, parking options, 24 hr doorman, on-site maintenance team and your cat or dog is welcome! Schedule your tour today and see what Gold Coast living should be like.

Text, Email or Call Lesley Carrillo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305179
Property Id 305179

(RLNE5910837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S have any available units?
1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S have?
Some of 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S currently offering any rent specials?
1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S is pet friendly.
Does 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S offer parking?
Yes, 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S offers parking.
Does 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S have a pool?
No, 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S does not have a pool.
Does 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S have accessible units?
No, 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St
Chicago, IL 60613
The Edison
5200 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
The Chatelaine
215 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
1458-60 W Grace
1458 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
2801 W Logan Blvd
2801 W Logan Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College