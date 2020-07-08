1402 N Lake Shore Dr 14 S

Amenities
RENOVATED STUDIO WITH CITY VIEW - GOAL COAST - Property Id: 305179
GOLD COAST DREAM!!
Spacious Studio with great city view Available now.
Move in before August 1st and get Second month Free!!!
Unrivaled Gold Coast living at 1400 Lake Shore Drive. This historic building sits along the shores of Lake Michigan with scenic views of downtown Chicago and is just steps to award winning dining and world class entertainment options! The building was recently overhauled but has kept most of its historic charm that separates itself from many surrounding buildings. Most units have been rehabbed with refinished hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and bathrooms that exceed expectations. The building offers a grand entrance and break taking views from the private roof deck which offers grills and seating, 24 hr gym, on-site laundry, parking options, 24 hr doorman, on-site maintenance team and your cat or dog is welcome! Schedule your tour today and see what Gold Coast living should be like.
Text, Email or Call Lesley Carrillo
