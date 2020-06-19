All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1396 South Prairie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1396 South Prairie Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:15 PM

1396 South Prairie Avenue

1396 South Prairie Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1396 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
LUXURY BLDG WITH BEST AMENITIES~PARKING, HEAT, A/C, INTERNET & CABLE ALL INCLD!
South loop luxury lakefront living at The Grant! Heat, a/c, and high speed internet and cable are included. Top notch amenities include 24hr door staff, indoor pool, fitness center, sundeck, business center and more! 1 indoor parking space and storage is also included! Walk to museum campus, shopping, entertainment, lake and pier. Available June 1st.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, New Construction, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 South Prairie Avenue have any available units?
1396 South Prairie Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1396 South Prairie Avenue have?
Some of 1396 South Prairie Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 South Prairie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1396 South Prairie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 South Prairie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1396 South Prairie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1396 South Prairie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1396 South Prairie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1396 South Prairie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1396 South Prairie Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 South Prairie Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1396 South Prairie Avenue has a pool.
Does 1396 South Prairie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1396 South Prairie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 South Prairie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1396 South Prairie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1396 South Prairie Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oliver on LaSalle
1140 North La Salle Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
925 West Dakin St
925 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
5870 W Lake St
5870 W Lake St
Chicago, IL 60644
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity