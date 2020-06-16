All apartments in Chicago
1380 E Hyde Park Blvd
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:32 AM

1380 E Hyde Park Blvd

1380 East Hyde Park Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
Location

1380 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
elevator
I am looking for someone to take over my lease till August 10 2020 (Lease assumption).Location is 5 minutes walk from main 53rd ave, Target, Whole Foods and Metra stations. It is 5 minutes drive from UC chicago and buses come and go frequently. It is 15 minutes drive from downtown chicago. I have furniture (sofas, dining tables/chairs) in this apartment that I can sell for cheaper price if needed. Rent is + for water, sewage, trash totaling This is the link for more photos and layout of the apartments
Central AC/heat, with 3 elevators, nice view of Chicago skyline, spacious living room, 2 bedrooms with 1 bath and plenty of closet space. New laundry machines in the building on the first floor. Free street parking available without any issues. With lease assumption, you can go through leasing office which will qualify you with credit check, income, and background check and youll be able to sign lease till August 10 and can extend the lease beyond that on month to month basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd have any available units?
1380 E Hyde Park Blvd has a unit available for $1,464 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1380 E Hyde Park Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1380 E Hyde Park Blvd has units with air conditioning.
