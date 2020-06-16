1380 E Hyde Park Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities elevator

I am looking for someone to take over my lease till August 10 2020 (Lease assumption).Location is 5 minutes walk from main 53rd ave, Target, Whole Foods and Metra stations. It is 5 minutes drive from UC chicago and buses come and go frequently. It is 15 minutes drive from downtown chicago. I have furniture (sofas, dining tables/chairs) in this apartment that I can sell for cheaper price if needed. Rent is + for water, sewage, trash totaling This is the link for more photos and layout of the apartments

Central AC/heat, with 3 elevators, nice view of Chicago skyline, spacious living room, 2 bedrooms with 1 bath and plenty of closet space. New laundry machines in the building on the first floor. Free street parking available without any issues. With lease assumption, you can go through leasing office which will qualify you with credit check, income, and background check and youll be able to sign lease till August 10 and can extend the lease beyond that on month to month basis.