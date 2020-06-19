1366 W Estes Ave 3N

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bed, 1 Bath in Rogers Park - Property Id: 243624



This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Estes ave in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Close to the Morse Cta Station, Morse Fresh Market, Family Dollar, Dunkin Donuts and Mayne Stage. This unit includes the following.



Amenities

* Spacious

* Hardwood Floors

* Ceiling Fan

* Dining Room

* Modern kitchen

* Dishwasher

* Modern Bath

* Large Bedroom

* Radiant Heat

* Heat & Water included

* Pet Friendly - Cats & Dogs - $350 Pet Fee

* Move in fee $350



**Requirements**

* 650 Credit score

* Make 3x the rent

* No Evictions

* No Bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable**

***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose Ave

Chicago, Il 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243624

Property Id 243624



(RLNE5728388)