1366 W Estes Ave 3N

1 Bed, 1 Bath in Rogers Park - Property Id: 243624
This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Estes ave in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Close to the Morse Cta Station, Morse Fresh Market, Family Dollar, Dunkin Donuts and Mayne Stage. This unit includes the following.
Amenities
* Spacious
* Hardwood Floors
* Ceiling Fan
* Dining Room
* Modern kitchen
* Dishwasher
* Modern Bath
* Large Bedroom
* Radiant Heat
* Heat & Water included
* Pet Friendly - Cats & Dogs - $350 Pet Fee
* Move in fee $350
**Requirements**
* 650 Credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No Evictions
* No Bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose Ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243624
(RLNE5728388)