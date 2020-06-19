All apartments in Chicago
1366 W Estes Ave 3N

1366 West Estes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1366 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bed, 1 Bath in Rogers Park - Property Id: 243624

This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on Estes ave in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Close to the Morse Cta Station, Morse Fresh Market, Family Dollar, Dunkin Donuts and Mayne Stage. This unit includes the following.

Amenities
* Spacious
* Hardwood Floors
* Ceiling Fan
* Dining Room
* Modern kitchen
* Dishwasher
* Modern Bath
* Large Bedroom
* Radiant Heat
* Heat & Water included
* Pet Friendly - Cats & Dogs - $350 Pet Fee
* Move in fee $350

**Requirements**
* 650 Credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No Evictions
* No Bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable**
***Please contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose Ave
Chicago, Il 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243624
Property Id 243624

(RLNE5728388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

