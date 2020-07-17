All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

1355 W Walton St - 1R

1355 West Walton Street · (312) 282-3336
Location

1355 West Walton Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Central heat and a/c in unit and free laundry! Sunny 1 br, 1 bath 650 sf unit in West Town/Noble Square. Available 8/1. Unit is completely remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter, 42 inch cabinets, etc. Unlimited dining/entertainment options nearby. Mariano's and Jewel Grocery less than 9 blocks. 6 blocks to Eckhart Park. 4 blocks to Chicago Blue Line CTA stop and one block to the Milwaukee bus. Cat OK with extra fee.
Beautifully remodeled West Town/Noble Square property featuring hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, 42 inch cabinets, central heat/air, and free onsite laundry. Unlimited dining and entertainment options nearby, (4) blocks to Chicago Blue Line CTA stop, and (1) block to the Milwaukee bus. Cat OK with extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 W Walton St - 1R have any available units?
1355 W Walton St - 1R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 W Walton St - 1R have?
Some of 1355 W Walton St - 1R's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 W Walton St - 1R currently offering any rent specials?
1355 W Walton St - 1R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 W Walton St - 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 W Walton St - 1R is pet friendly.
Does 1355 W Walton St - 1R offer parking?
No, 1355 W Walton St - 1R does not offer parking.
Does 1355 W Walton St - 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 W Walton St - 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 W Walton St - 1R have a pool?
No, 1355 W Walton St - 1R does not have a pool.
Does 1355 W Walton St - 1R have accessible units?
No, 1355 W Walton St - 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 W Walton St - 1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 W Walton St - 1R does not have units with dishwashers.
