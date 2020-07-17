1355 W Walton St - 1R

Amenities

Central heat and a/c in unit and free laundry! Sunny 1 br, 1 bath 650 sf unit in West Town/Noble Square. Available 8/1. Unit is completely remodeled with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter, 42 inch cabinets, etc. Unlimited dining/entertainment options nearby. Mariano's and Jewel Grocery less than 9 blocks. 6 blocks to Eckhart Park. 4 blocks to Chicago Blue Line CTA stop and one block to the Milwaukee bus. Cat OK with extra fee.

