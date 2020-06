Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park doorman 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub key fob access yoga

Available 07/07/20 New luxury West Loop 1 bed! - Property Id: 210467



Building #171



LUXURY building in Chicago's neighborhood West Loop! Steps from the Green and Pink Line “L” stations, some of Chicago's best restaurants, and great nightlife!



APARTMENT AMENITIES INCLUDE:

* Exposed concrete ceilings and columns

* Premium locally-manufactured custom cabinetry throughout

* Hardwood Floors

* In unit washer/dryer

* Stainless steel appliances

* Keyless electronic unit entry system



FULL AMENITY BUILDING WITH:

* 24- hour on-site doorman and maintenance services

* Fully-enclosed garage parking

* 24/7 Luxer One package system

* 24/7 Fitness Center

* Yoga/Group Fitness Studio

* Bike Storage room

* Covered Dog Run and Pet Wash station

* Resort-style pool experience with private cabanas, sun deck and bocce court

* Rooftop Sky Lounge with bar

* Rooftop Private Dining Room

* Exterior Rooftop Deck



Cody J Stull

Luxury Leasing Consultant

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Phone: 708.704.2639 Email: cstull@downtownloop.com



Our service is 100% free!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210467

