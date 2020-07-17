1350 S State St 607

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym

Amazing deal on this almost 800 sqft unit! - Property Id: 230221



Enjoy the views from this beautiful 1 bed 1 bath apartment in the South loop. Unit boasts floor to ceiling windows, updated appliances, big bathroom, great closet space.



Building features fitness center, community lounge, outdoor terrace, private resident park, and so much more!



Building is located about a 6 minute walk away from the Roosevelt CTA. About a 5 minute walk to Jewel and Trader Joe's. Tons of restaurants within walking distance.



Give me a call, text, or email for more info



Anthony Barbosa - Leasing consultant

Downtown Apartment Company

224-532-7876

My luxury apartment locating services are 100% FREE for you! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. Actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1350-s-state-st-chicago-il-unit-607/230221

Property Id 230221



(RLNE5944435)