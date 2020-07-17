All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1350 S State St 607.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1350 S State St 607
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1350 S State St 607

1350 South State Street · (224) 532-7876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1350 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 607 · Avail. now

$1,991

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
Amazing deal on this almost 800 sqft unit! - Property Id: 230221

Enjoy the views from this beautiful 1 bed 1 bath apartment in the South loop. Unit boasts floor to ceiling windows, updated appliances, big bathroom, great closet space.

Building features fitness center, community lounge, outdoor terrace, private resident park, and so much more!

Building is located about a 6 minute walk away from the Roosevelt CTA. About a 5 minute walk to Jewel and Trader Joe's. Tons of restaurants within walking distance.

Give me a call, text, or email for more info

Anthony Barbosa - Leasing consultant
Downtown Apartment Company
224-532-7876
My luxury apartment locating services are 100% FREE for you! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. Actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1350-s-state-st-chicago-il-unit-607/230221
Property Id 230221

(RLNE5944435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 S State St 607 have any available units?
1350 S State St 607 has a unit available for $1,991 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 S State St 607 have?
Some of 1350 S State St 607's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 S State St 607 currently offering any rent specials?
1350 S State St 607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 S State St 607 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 S State St 607 is pet friendly.
Does 1350 S State St 607 offer parking?
No, 1350 S State St 607 does not offer parking.
Does 1350 S State St 607 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 S State St 607 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 S State St 607 have a pool?
No, 1350 S State St 607 does not have a pool.
Does 1350 S State St 607 have accessible units?
No, 1350 S State St 607 does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 S State St 607 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 S State St 607 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1350 S State St 607?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
7624 S Kingston
7624 S Kingston Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Vivian
6807 N Sheridan
Chicago, IL 60626
2053 North Sheffield
2053 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity