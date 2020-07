Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

Large and Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath located in Historic Austin District. Lots of Closet Space. Building offers a quiet and peaceful environment with long term residents. Heat, gas and water are included. Nearby coffee shops, restaurants and Oak Park. There are bike lanes and the terrain is perfect for bikers. Walking distance to the green line train, public transportation and near I290 expressway.