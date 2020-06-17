1347 North Sedgwick Street

Amenities
4S Available 07/01/20 Dramatic Extra Wide Duplex Up Penthouse w/ 2650sf in elevator building! Soaring 20ft ceiling in living room! Huge wall of windows radiates natural light! Real hardwood oak floors throughout. Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, custom cabinets and wine fridge. Large master suite, with two walk in closets, master bath with soaking whirlpool tub and large shower. Large loft area overlooking living room with lots of light makes for a great office or second living area. Two balconies both run the width of the unit. Excellent Old Town location. Walk to the brown line, restaurants, bars, shopping and so much more! 2 INDIVIDUAL GARAGE PARKING SPOTS INCLUDED
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1347-n-sedgwick-st-chicago-il-60610-usa-unit-4s/f3070fd0-8f8f-4c79-a427-8a2caa474e1f
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5850050)