1347 North Sedgwick Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage internet access

4S Available 07/01/20 Dramatic Extra Wide Duplex Up Penthouse w/ 2650sf in elevator building! Soaring 20ft ceiling in living room! Huge wall of windows radiates natural light! Real hardwood oak floors throughout. Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, custom cabinets and wine fridge. Large master suite, with two walk in closets, master bath with soaking whirlpool tub and large shower. Large loft area overlooking living room with lots of light makes for a great office or second living area. Two balconies both run the width of the unit. Excellent Old Town location. Walk to the brown line, restaurants, bars, shopping and so much more! 2 INDIVIDUAL GARAGE PARKING SPOTS INCLUDED



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1347-n-sedgwick-st-chicago-il-60610-usa-unit-4s/f3070fd0-8f8f-4c79-a427-8a2caa474e1f



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850050)