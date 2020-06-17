All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1347 North Sedgwick Street

1347 North Sedgwick Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

1347 North Sedgwick Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4S · Avail. Jul 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
4S Available 07/01/20 Dramatic Extra Wide Duplex Up Penthouse w/ 2650sf in elevator building! Soaring 20ft ceiling in living room! Huge wall of windows radiates natural light! Real hardwood oak floors throughout. Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, custom cabinets and wine fridge. Large master suite, with two walk in closets, master bath with soaking whirlpool tub and large shower. Large loft area overlooking living room with lots of light makes for a great office or second living area. Two balconies both run the width of the unit. Excellent Old Town location. Walk to the brown line, restaurants, bars, shopping and so much more! 2 INDIVIDUAL GARAGE PARKING SPOTS INCLUDED

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1347-n-sedgwick-st-chicago-il-60610-usa-unit-4s/f3070fd0-8f8f-4c79-a427-8a2caa474e1f

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 North Sedgwick Street have any available units?
1347 North Sedgwick Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 North Sedgwick Street have?
Some of 1347 North Sedgwick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 North Sedgwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
1347 North Sedgwick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 North Sedgwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 1347 North Sedgwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1347 North Sedgwick Street offer parking?
Yes, 1347 North Sedgwick Street does offer parking.
Does 1347 North Sedgwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 North Sedgwick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 North Sedgwick Street have a pool?
Yes, 1347 North Sedgwick Street has a pool.
Does 1347 North Sedgwick Street have accessible units?
No, 1347 North Sedgwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 North Sedgwick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 North Sedgwick Street has units with dishwashers.
