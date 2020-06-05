1343 Roscoe

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

In the very heart of the Southport Corridor, 1/2 block to the Brown Line, spacious and beautiful two bedroom, two bath features central air, hardwood floors, fully equipped Eurostyle kitchen with breakfast bar, oven/range, dishwasher, open loft-style living and dining rooms, granite surround fireplace, two full baths, large king and queen size carpeted bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, in-unit laundry, huge private deck, parking included, too! Cats OK; no dogs, please. Walk to everything Southport has to offer! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease