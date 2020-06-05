All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1343 Roscoe
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

1343 Roscoe

1343 W Roscoe St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1343 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
In the very heart of the Southport Corridor, 1/2 block to the Brown Line, spacious and beautiful two bedroom, two bath features central air, hardwood floors, fully equipped Eurostyle kitchen with breakfast bar, oven/range, dishwasher, open loft-style living and dining rooms, granite surround fireplace, two full baths, large king and queen size carpeted bedrooms, ample closet/storage space, in-unit laundry, huge private deck, parking included, too! Cats OK; no dogs, please. Walk to everything Southport has to offer! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Roscoe have any available units?
1343 Roscoe has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1343 Roscoe have?
Some of 1343 Roscoe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 Roscoe currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Roscoe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Roscoe pet-friendly?
Yes, 1343 Roscoe is pet friendly.
Does 1343 Roscoe offer parking?
Yes, 1343 Roscoe does offer parking.
Does 1343 Roscoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Roscoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Roscoe have a pool?
No, 1343 Roscoe does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Roscoe have accessible units?
No, 1343 Roscoe does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Roscoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 Roscoe has units with dishwashers.
