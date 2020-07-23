All apartments in Chicago
1330 S Wabash Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1330 S Wabash Ave

1330 South Wabash Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1330 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2495 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Pet friendly located in the South Loop - Property Id: 266491

Pet friendly building located in the South Loop, walking distance to the Roosevelt Orange, Green, and Red Line! This visually stunning, modern building comes with a wide array of community amenities including: a state of the art fitness center that offers 2 dynamic fitness classes a week that are complimentary, social lounges with WiFi, a business center, outdoor deck and grilling, and a gated dog run, bike storage, receiving room, and storage lockers. There is garage parking available for rent as well!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1330-s-wabash-ave-chicago-il/266491
Property Id 266491

(RLNE5957289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 S Wabash Ave have any available units?
1330 S Wabash Ave has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 S Wabash Ave have?
Some of 1330 S Wabash Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 S Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1330 S Wabash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 S Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 S Wabash Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1330 S Wabash Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1330 S Wabash Ave offers parking.
Does 1330 S Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 S Wabash Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 S Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 1330 S Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1330 S Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 1330 S Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 S Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 S Wabash Ave has units with dishwashers.
