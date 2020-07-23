1326 W Estes Ave 3S

Amenities
Rogers Park - 1 Bed / 1 Bath with Heat Included - Property Id: 321965
Rogers Park - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom with Heat Included
Great deal on this spacious abode.
Features include hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, living and dining area, cable ready and laundry in the building.
And best of all, HEAT INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!
Great location!! just steps to the lakefront, Sheridan bus, Red line and short commute to Loyola School.
Can easily convert to a two bedroom. Security Deposit is $1,130 Cats Only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1326-w-estes-ave-chicago-il-unit-3s/321965
No Dogs Allowed
