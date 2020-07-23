All apartments in Chicago
1326 W Estes Ave 3S
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1326 W Estes Ave 3S

1326 West Estes Avenue · (773) 879-1128
Location

1326 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. now

$1,030

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Rogers Park - 1 Bed / 1 Bath with Heat Included - Property Id: 321965

Rogers Park - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom with Heat Included

Great deal on this spacious abode.

Features include hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, living and dining area, cable ready and laundry in the building.

And best of all, HEAT INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!

Great location!! just steps to the lakefront, Sheridan bus, Red line and short commute to Loyola School.
Can easily convert to a two bedroom. Security Deposit is $1,130 Cats Only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1326-w-estes-ave-chicago-il-unit-3s/321965
Property Id 321965

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 W Estes Ave 3S have any available units?
1326 W Estes Ave 3S has a unit available for $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 W Estes Ave 3S have?
Some of 1326 W Estes Ave 3S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 W Estes Ave 3S currently offering any rent specials?
1326 W Estes Ave 3S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 W Estes Ave 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 W Estes Ave 3S is pet friendly.
Does 1326 W Estes Ave 3S offer parking?
No, 1326 W Estes Ave 3S does not offer parking.
Does 1326 W Estes Ave 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 W Estes Ave 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 W Estes Ave 3S have a pool?
No, 1326 W Estes Ave 3S does not have a pool.
Does 1326 W Estes Ave 3S have accessible units?
No, 1326 W Estes Ave 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 W Estes Ave 3S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 W Estes Ave 3S does not have units with dishwashers.
