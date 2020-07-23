1326 W Estes Ave 3S

Amenities

Rogers Park - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom with Heat Included



Great deal on this spacious abode.



Features include hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, living and dining area, cable ready and laundry in the building.



And best of all, HEAT INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!



Great location!! just steps to the lakefront, Sheridan bus, Red line and short commute to Loyola School.

Can easily convert to a two bedroom. Security Deposit is $1,130 Cats Only.

No Dogs Allowed



