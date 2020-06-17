All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:16 AM

1325 North STATE Parkway

1325 North State Parkway · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1325 North State Parkway, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
valet service
Spacious one bedroom one bath with loads of windows at the Ambassador House in the Gold Coast.. Eastern light - nearest buildings a block away.Lovely hardwood floors throughout, excellent closet space, large rooms, galley kitchen with range, stainless fridge with double freezer drawers, dishwasher, microwave,granite counter tops. Building features 24 hour door staff, rooftop deck and pool, valet parking available - $130/month for a car and $135/month for an SUV. Rent includes heat,air, water and basic cable. One cat permitted with landlord's prior written permission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 North STATE Parkway have any available units?
1325 North STATE Parkway has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 North STATE Parkway have?
Some of 1325 North STATE Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 North STATE Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1325 North STATE Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 North STATE Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 North STATE Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1325 North STATE Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1325 North STATE Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1325 North STATE Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 North STATE Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 North STATE Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1325 North STATE Parkway has a pool.
Does 1325 North STATE Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1325 North STATE Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 North STATE Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 North STATE Parkway has units with dishwashers.
