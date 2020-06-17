1325 North STATE Parkway

Amenities

Spacious one bedroom one bath with loads of windows at the Ambassador House in the Gold Coast.. Eastern light - nearest buildings a block away.Lovely hardwood floors throughout, excellent closet space, large rooms, galley kitchen with range, stainless fridge with double freezer drawers, dishwasher, microwave,granite counter tops. Building features 24 hour door staff, rooftop deck and pool, valet parking available - $130/month for a car and $135/month for an SUV. Rent includes heat,air, water and basic cable. One cat permitted with landlord's prior written permission.