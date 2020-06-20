1320 W Fillmore St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in the heart of Little Italy - Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse on beautiful tree lined Fillmore Street in the heart of Little Italy. Steps from Taylor Street restaurants, parks, shopping, and schools. This tasteful home has been fully updated featuring new marble fireplace and kitchen backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. Huge, custom entry closet system of your dreams! Home is south-facing - enjoy plenty of sunshine in the living room in the winter. A large sun-filled deck is located off the kitchen making entertaining easy. There is also a large private roof deck with a gorgeous view of the city skyline. Walking distance to UIC and the Illinois Medical District. Commute downtown in minutes on the #157, #12, #60, or CTA Blue line. Very close to the vibrant West Loop dining scene on Randolph Street and Fulton Market. Includes one garage spot with storage.



Features include:

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, marble backsplash

Huge open layout great room with marble fireplace

Entry closet of your dreams with customizable storage system

Gorgeous modern powder room with marble mosaic tile

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

Large master bedroom with master bath

Second floor laundry

Spacious third floor roof deck with stunning city view



One month security deposit required

Application fee: $50 per adult

Pets negotiable



THIS PROPERTY IS BROKER OWNED.



(RLNE2476742)