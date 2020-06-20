All apartments in Chicago
1320 W Fillmore St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1320 W Fillmore St

1320 West Fillmore Street · (312) 723-9260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1320 West Fillmore Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1320 W Fillmore St · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in the heart of Little Italy - Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse on beautiful tree lined Fillmore Street in the heart of Little Italy. Steps from Taylor Street restaurants, parks, shopping, and schools. This tasteful home has been fully updated featuring new marble fireplace and kitchen backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. Huge, custom entry closet system of your dreams! Home is south-facing - enjoy plenty of sunshine in the living room in the winter. A large sun-filled deck is located off the kitchen making entertaining easy. There is also a large private roof deck with a gorgeous view of the city skyline. Walking distance to UIC and the Illinois Medical District. Commute downtown in minutes on the #157, #12, #60, or CTA Blue line. Very close to the vibrant West Loop dining scene on Randolph Street and Fulton Market. Includes one garage spot with storage.

Features include:
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, marble backsplash
Huge open layout great room with marble fireplace
Entry closet of your dreams with customizable storage system
Gorgeous modern powder room with marble mosaic tile
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
Large master bedroom with master bath
Second floor laundry
Spacious third floor roof deck with stunning city view

One month security deposit required
Application fee: $50 per adult
Pets negotiable

THIS PROPERTY IS BROKER OWNED.

(RLNE2476742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 W Fillmore St have any available units?
1320 W Fillmore St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 W Fillmore St have?
Some of 1320 W Fillmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 W Fillmore St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 W Fillmore St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 W Fillmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 W Fillmore St is pet friendly.
Does 1320 W Fillmore St offer parking?
Yes, 1320 W Fillmore St does offer parking.
Does 1320 W Fillmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 W Fillmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 W Fillmore St have a pool?
No, 1320 W Fillmore St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 W Fillmore St have accessible units?
No, 1320 W Fillmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 W Fillmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 W Fillmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
