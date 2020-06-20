1320 W Fillmore St

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in the heart of Little Italy - Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse on beautiful tree lined Fillmore Street in the heart of Little Italy. Steps from Taylor Street restaurants, parks, shopping, and schools. This tasteful home has been fully updated featuring new marble fireplace and kitchen backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors throughout. Huge, custom entry closet system of your dreams! Home is south-facing - enjoy plenty of sunshine in the living room in the winter. A large sun-filled deck is located off the kitchen making entertaining easy. There is also a large private roof deck with a gorgeous view of the city skyline. Walking distance to UIC and the Illinois Medical District. Commute downtown in minutes on the #157, #12, #60, or CTA Blue line. Very close to the vibrant West Loop dining scene on Randolph Street and Fulton Market. Includes one garage spot with storage.
Features include:
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, marble backsplash
Huge open layout great room with marble fireplace
Entry closet of your dreams with customizable storage system
Gorgeous modern powder room with marble mosaic tile
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
Large master bedroom with master bath
Second floor laundry
Spacious third floor roof deck with stunning city view
One month security deposit required
Application fee: $50 per adult
Pets negotiable
THIS PROPERTY IS BROKER OWNED.
(RLNE2476742)