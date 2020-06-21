All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1308 West Byron Street #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1308 West Byron Street #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

1308 West Byron Street #2

1308 West Byron Street · (847) 544-9666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1308 West Byron Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Now available for in-person showings! Incredibly spacious 3 bedroom apartment in charming Wrigleyville three-flat! Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, coffered ceilings, and loads of natural light throughout this beautiful unit. Living room features a decorative fireplace. This apartment also has a separate dining room for all the social gatherings! Roomy kitchen with dishwasher, new gas stove/oven, and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms similar in size with decent closets. Free laundry in the building and one deep uncovered parking space behind building is available for an additional $100 monthly. Local and accessible landlord does not charge a security deposit, just a small per-person move-in fee. Pet friendly with no pet deposit, pet rent, or pet fee. Take advantage of the incredible location with both Wrigley Field and Southport Corridor nearby. Enjoy plenty of local shops, restaurants and access to public transportation nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 West Byron Street #2 have any available units?
1308 West Byron Street #2 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 West Byron Street #2 have?
Some of 1308 West Byron Street #2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 West Byron Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1308 West Byron Street #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 West Byron Street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 West Byron Street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1308 West Byron Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1308 West Byron Street #2 does offer parking.
Does 1308 West Byron Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 West Byron Street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 West Byron Street #2 have a pool?
No, 1308 West Byron Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1308 West Byron Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 1308 West Byron Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 West Byron Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 West Byron Street #2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1308 West Byron Street #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
620 W Belmont Ave
620 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Coeval
51E 14th Street
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity