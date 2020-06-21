1308 West Byron Street #2

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Now available for in-person showings! Incredibly spacious 3 bedroom apartment in charming Wrigleyville three-flat! Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, coffered ceilings, and loads of natural light throughout this beautiful unit. Living room features a decorative fireplace. This apartment also has a separate dining room for all the social gatherings! Roomy kitchen with dishwasher, new gas stove/oven, and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms similar in size with decent closets. Free laundry in the building and one deep uncovered parking space behind building is available for an additional $100 monthly. Local and accessible landlord does not charge a security deposit, just a small per-person move-in fee. Pet friendly with no pet deposit, pet rent, or pet fee. Take advantage of the incredible location with both Wrigley Field and Southport Corridor nearby. Enjoy plenty of local shops, restaurants and access to public transportation nearby.