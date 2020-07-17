1306 W Leland Ave 001

Amenities

1306 W LELAND, #001 - Property Id: 305490



Spacious Two Bedroom + Den in Uptown!

Nicely updated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment for rent in Uptown! Only a few blocks from the Wilson red line station. This unit features: - Hardwood floors throughout - Granite / Stainless steel kitchen - Dishwasher - Microwave - 2 Large bedrooms - Laundry IN UNIT - Central air and gas heat - Shared back deck Street parking only Cats and small dogs 25#'s and under are welcome.- Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



