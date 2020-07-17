All apartments in Chicago
1306 W Leland Ave 001
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1306 W Leland Ave 001

1306 West Leland Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

1306 West Leland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 001 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1306 W LELAND, #001 - Property Id: 305490

Spacious Two Bedroom + Den in Uptown!
Nicely updated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment for rent in Uptown! Only a few blocks from the Wilson red line station. This unit features: - Hardwood floors throughout - Granite / Stainless steel kitchen - Dishwasher - Microwave - 2 Large bedrooms - Laundry IN UNIT - Central air and gas heat - Shared back deck Street parking only Cats and small dogs 25#'s and under are welcome.- Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1306-w-leland-ave-chicago-il-unit-001/305490
Property Id 305490

(RLNE5951679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 W Leland Ave 001 have any available units?
1306 W Leland Ave 001 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 W Leland Ave 001 have?
Some of 1306 W Leland Ave 001's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 W Leland Ave 001 currently offering any rent specials?
1306 W Leland Ave 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 W Leland Ave 001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 W Leland Ave 001 is pet friendly.
Does 1306 W Leland Ave 001 offer parking?
No, 1306 W Leland Ave 001 does not offer parking.
Does 1306 W Leland Ave 001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 W Leland Ave 001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 W Leland Ave 001 have a pool?
No, 1306 W Leland Ave 001 does not have a pool.
Does 1306 W Leland Ave 001 have accessible units?
No, 1306 W Leland Ave 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 W Leland Ave 001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 W Leland Ave 001 has units with dishwashers.
