1306 W Leland Ave 001

Amenities
1306 W LELAND, #001 - Property Id: 305490
Spacious Two Bedroom + Den in Uptown!
Nicely updated 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment for rent in Uptown! Only a few blocks from the Wilson red line station. This unit features: - Hardwood floors throughout - Granite / Stainless steel kitchen - Dishwasher - Microwave - 2 Large bedrooms - Laundry IN UNIT - Central air and gas heat - Shared back deck Street parking only Cats and small dogs 25#'s and under are welcome.- Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Amenities:
Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1306-w-leland-ave-chicago-il-unit-001/305490
Property Id 305490
(RLNE5951679)