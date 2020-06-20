All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:12 AM

1300 North Greenview Avenue

1300 North Greenview Avenue · (312) 519-7722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability



Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This Noble Square 2 bed unit offers hardwood floors, a kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an island that opens to the living area. Bathroom has been completely updated. Also enjoy in-unit laundry! The building's location offers walking distance to the Blue Line Station at Division and Ashland, as well all the bars and restaurants Wicker Park has to offer. Parking available for an additional $100 per month. Pet friendly apartment, ask for pet restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

