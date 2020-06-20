1300 North Greenview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This Noble Square 2 bed unit offers hardwood floors, a kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an island that opens to the living area. Bathroom has been completely updated. Also enjoy in-unit laundry! The building's location offers walking distance to the Blue Line Station at Division and Ashland, as well all the bars and restaurants Wicker Park has to offer. Parking available for an additional $100 per month. Pet friendly apartment, ask for pet restrictions.