1300 North Astor Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Welcome home to this iconic one bedroom condo that's dripping with natural light and equipped with an abundance of storage. Located in famed Bertrand Goldberg Astor Tower and nestled in Chicago's historic Gold Coast, across from Goudy Park and steps from the lakefront + Oak Street Beach. Walking distance to CTA, nightlife, global brand shopping, restaurants and more. This space offers floor-to-ceiling windows looking North up Astor Street to the lake, dark stained hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted white walls, white quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances with breakfast bar in kitchen, solar shades throughout and multiple closets. En suite bath with large shower/dressing area. Building offers 24 hour door staff, exercise room and sun deck with skyline views. Dog friendly.