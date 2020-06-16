All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1300 North Astor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1300 North Astor Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:50 PM

1300 North Astor Street

1300 North Astor Street · (312) 965-6570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1300 North Astor Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8C · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Welcome home to this iconic one bedroom condo that's dripping with natural light and equipped with an abundance of storage. Located in famed Bertrand Goldberg Astor Tower and nestled in Chicago's historic Gold Coast, across from Goudy Park and steps from the lakefront + Oak Street Beach. Walking distance to CTA, nightlife, global brand shopping, restaurants and more. This space offers floor-to-ceiling windows looking North up Astor Street to the lake, dark stained hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted white walls, white quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances with breakfast bar in kitchen, solar shades throughout and multiple closets. En suite bath with large shower/dressing area. Building offers 24 hour door staff, exercise room and sun deck with skyline views. Dog friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 North Astor Street have any available units?
1300 North Astor Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 North Astor Street have?
Some of 1300 North Astor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 North Astor Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 North Astor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 North Astor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 North Astor Street is pet friendly.
Does 1300 North Astor Street offer parking?
No, 1300 North Astor Street does not offer parking.
Does 1300 North Astor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 North Astor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 North Astor Street have a pool?
No, 1300 North Astor Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 North Astor Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 North Astor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 North Astor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 North Astor Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1300 North Astor Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oliver on LaSalle
1140 North La Salle Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
6160 S Martin Luther King Dr
6160-6212 S Martin Luther King Drive
Chicago, IL 60637
JeffJack Apartments
601 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
6230 S Artesian Ave
6230 S Artesian Ave
Chicago, IL 60629
2256 N Cleveland Ave
2256 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity