1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE

Spacious One Bedroom in Ravenswood! This beautiful one bedroom is located in Chicago's sought after Andersonville/Ravenswood neighborhood. Just steps from the lakefront, bus routes, and the Bryn Mawr Red Line station, live on a quiet tree-lined street with convenient access to all the city has to offer. The apartments themselves feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, separate kitchens, and heat and electric are included in rent! The building offers a brand new coinless laundry room onsite and a 24 hour building superintendant. *Photos may be of similar unit*