Last updated November 30 2019 at 2:10 PM

1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE

1255 West Bryn Mawr Avenue · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1255 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious One Bedroom in Ravenswood! This beautiful one bedroom is located in Chicago's sought after Andersonville/Ravenswood neighborhood. Just steps from the lakefront, bus routes, and the Bryn Mawr Red Line station, live on a quiet tree-lined street with convenient access to all the city has to offer. The apartments themselves feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, separate kitchens, and heat and electric are included in rent! The building offers a brand new coinless laundry room onsite and a 24 hour building superintendant. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE have any available units?
1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE offer parking?
No, 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE have a pool?
No, 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE have accessible units?
No, 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 W BRYN MAWR AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
