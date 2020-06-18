1254 West North Shore Avenue

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Rogers Park. It is located on a quiet tree-lined street only two minute walk to the lake, 5 minute walk to Loyola Red Line stop, and just around the corner from shops and restaurants. Amenities included: Sunroom, private deck, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, free laundry in building, and a shared yard. Pets are case by case. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,900/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.