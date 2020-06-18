All apartments in Chicago
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

1254 West North Shore Avenue

1254 West North Shore Avenue · (941) 735-3093
Location

1254 West North Shore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Rogers Park. It is located on a quiet tree-lined street only two minute walk to the lake, 5 minute walk to Loyola Red Line stop, and just around the corner from shops and restaurants. Amenities included: Sunroom, private deck, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, free laundry in building, and a shared yard. Pets are case by case. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,900/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 West North Shore Avenue have any available units?
1254 West North Shore Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 West North Shore Avenue have?
Some of 1254 West North Shore Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 West North Shore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1254 West North Shore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 West North Shore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1254 West North Shore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1254 West North Shore Avenue offer parking?
No, 1254 West North Shore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1254 West North Shore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 West North Shore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 West North Shore Avenue have a pool?
No, 1254 West North Shore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1254 West North Shore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1254 West North Shore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 West North Shore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 West North Shore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
