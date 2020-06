Amenities

Charming One Bedroom Apartment in Edgewater!

Steps to Broadway / Walking Distance to Red Line. Huge 6 room 1 Bedroom+Sun Room w Split Floor plan. 1200 sq ft Gut Rehab with Fabulous Fit and Finish. Large Modern Kitchen with 42" Cherry Cabinets. Granite Counter Tops and Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout. Elegant Bath w/ Jacuzzi Tub, Kohler Fixtures. Architectural Trim Throughout, New Windows. In Unit Laundry and Great Closets. Central Heat & A/C New 100 Amp Service Panel. Alarm System, Cat 5 Wiring. Exquisite Walnut Paneled Front Entrance. Owner Managed and Great Janitor Maintained Property. No Dogs Please. Available: Now / April 1st RENTAL FEATURES Stainless steel appliances Central A/C Ceiling fans /Cable-ready /lHigh-speed internet / Intercom system Hardwood floors /Tile floor sun room Granite counter tops Jacuzzi / Whirlpool Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

