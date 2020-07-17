All apartments in Chicago
1244 W Henderson St 001
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1244 W Henderson St 001

1244 West Henderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1244 West Henderson Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
1244 W HENDERSON, #001 - Property Id: 302613

Must See 3 Bedroom Apartment Available in Wrigleyville!
Great Lakeview three bedroom features updated kitchen, ceramic tile bath, deck and hardwood floors. Pets welcome! Laundry in unit. Short walk to the EL and Lakeview shops, nightlife and the Lake! *Photos may be of a similar unit in building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302613
Property Id 302613

(RLNE5929896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 W Henderson St 001 have any available units?
1244 W Henderson St 001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 W Henderson St 001 have?
Some of 1244 W Henderson St 001's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 W Henderson St 001 currently offering any rent specials?
1244 W Henderson St 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 W Henderson St 001 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 W Henderson St 001 is pet friendly.
Does 1244 W Henderson St 001 offer parking?
No, 1244 W Henderson St 001 does not offer parking.
Does 1244 W Henderson St 001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 W Henderson St 001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 W Henderson St 001 have a pool?
No, 1244 W Henderson St 001 does not have a pool.
Does 1244 W Henderson St 001 have accessible units?
No, 1244 W Henderson St 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 W Henderson St 001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 W Henderson St 001 has units with dishwashers.
