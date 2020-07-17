1244 W Henderson St 001

Amenities
1244 W HENDERSON, #001 - Property Id: 302613
Must See 3 Bedroom Apartment Available in Wrigleyville!
Great Lakeview three bedroom features updated kitchen, ceramic tile bath, deck and hardwood floors. Pets welcome! Laundry in unit. Short walk to the EL and Lakeview shops, nightlife and the Lake! *Photos may be of a similar unit in building.
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302613
Property Id 302613
(RLNE5929896)