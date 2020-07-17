1244 W Henderson St 001

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1244 W HENDERSON, #001 - Property Id: 302613



Must See 3 Bedroom Apartment Available in Wrigleyville!

Great Lakeview three bedroom features updated kitchen, ceramic tile bath, deck and hardwood floors. Pets welcome! Laundry in unit. Short walk to the EL and Lakeview shops, nightlife and the Lake! *Photos may be of a similar unit in building.



