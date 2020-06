Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ukrainian Village 2bed, 2.5 bath on 2 floors. This duplex has it all. First floor has incredible open floor plan with space for oversized sctional and large dining table. Open cherry kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and granite tops. Upstairs fireplace in living rm area. Half bath on upper top floor w/ office niche/bar area. Lower level has family room - laundry room with extra storage and two bedrooms. Light filled master bedroom w/ full en-suite bathroom attached. Large second bedroom with upgraded full bath . Garage parking included.



Terms: One year lease