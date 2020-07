Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, spacious and bright apartment with a great open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout, open kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, gas fireplace in huge living room (26x14), in unit washer and dryer and 2 balconies. Unit also has it's own garage and assigned space in gated parking lot. Close to expressway, train station, stores (Pete's Fresh market right on the corner).