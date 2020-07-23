All apartments in Chicago
Location

1207 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 BR 3 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,785

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
bike storage
internet access
Unit 1 BR 3 Available 08/29/20 1207 S MICHIGAN AVE, #1 BR 3 - Property Id: 313472

~Spectacular Views~ One Bedroom in South Loop at 1212 S MICHIGAN
When you get a chance to stay in, you'll fall in love with the unique features of your South Loop apartment. Every studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartment for rent comes with a stunning view: To the west are Chicago's spectacular sunsets, to the east are the lake and the park, and right in front of you are modern finishes and spacious apartment layouts that make it easy to live comfortably. Modern Appliance Package Open Concept Kitchens Spacious Closets with Custom Organizers Wall-to-Wall Windows, Dramatic Views Hardwood Floors* Granite & Stainless Kitchens* *Available in select units. One Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $$1,835 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.* - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Doorman, Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Roof Deck, Receiving Room, Business Center, Dishwasher
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1207-s-michigan-ave-chicago-il-unit-1-br-3/313472
Property Id 313472

(RLNE5955998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 have any available units?
1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 have?
Some of 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 offer parking?
No, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 have a pool?
No, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 have accessible units?
No, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 S Michigan Ave 1 BR 3 has units with dishwashers.
