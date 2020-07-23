Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center doorman bike storage internet access

Unit 1 BR 3 Available 08/29/20 1207 S MICHIGAN AVE, #1 BR 3 - Property Id: 313472



~Spectacular Views~ One Bedroom in South Loop at 1212 S MICHIGAN

When you get a chance to stay in, you'll fall in love with the unique features of your South Loop apartment. Every studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartment for rent comes with a stunning view: To the west are Chicago's spectacular sunsets, to the east are the lake and the park, and right in front of you are modern finishes and spacious apartment layouts that make it easy to live comfortably. Modern Appliance Package Open Concept Kitchens Spacious Closets with Custom Organizers Wall-to-Wall Windows, Dramatic Views Hardwood Floors* Granite & Stainless Kitchens* *Available in select units. One Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $$1,835 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.* - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty



Amenities:

Doorman, Health Club, Laundry, Bicycle Room, Roof Deck, Receiving Room, Business Center, Dishwasher

Property Id 313472



