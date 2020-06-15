119 West Chestnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bike storage garage

Stunning penthouse level 2 BR/2 bathroom furnished condo in the heart of Gold Coast. This unique unit has floor to ceiling built in shelving, soaring 12.5 foot ceilings with large skylight, tons of natural light and is a MUST SEE! Exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, laundry in unit. Enormous master bedroom with sitting area and large walk in closet. Common roof deck, perfect for entertaining! Bike room in building. Fantastic location with everything right outside your door. Easy zoned street parking.