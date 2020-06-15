All apartments in Chicago
119 West Chestnut Street
119 West Chestnut Street

119 West Chestnut Street · (773) 645-4455
119 West Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
parking
bike storage
garage
Stunning penthouse level 2 BR/2 bathroom furnished condo in the heart of Gold Coast. This unique unit has floor to ceiling built in shelving, soaring 12.5 foot ceilings with large skylight, tons of natural light and is a MUST SEE! Exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout, laundry in unit. Enormous master bedroom with sitting area and large walk in closet. Common roof deck, perfect for entertaining! Bike room in building. Fantastic location with everything right outside your door. Easy zoned street parking.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 119 West Chestnut Street have any available units?
119 West Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 West Chestnut Street have?
Some of 119 West Chestnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 West Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 West Chestnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 West Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 119 West Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 119 West Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 119 West Chestnut Street does offer parking.
Does 119 West Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 West Chestnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 West Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 119 West Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 West Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 119 West Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 West Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 West Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
