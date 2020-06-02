118 East Erie Street

Amenities

Fully-furnished 2 bed/2.1 bath residence at The Ritz-Carlton Residences available for immediate move in. This gracious 2,366 sq ft home features a large DeGiulio chef's kitchen with custom SieMatic cabinetry, stone countertops, & Wolf/Sub-Zero/Miele appliances. Spacious, spa-inspired baths with Kallista plumbing fixtures, marble countertops, & porcelain floors. Detailed archways, high ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors & baseboards create the feeling of an opulent home, while a gracious balcony offers views of the city. Enjoy five-star Ritz amenities, including the Landmark Club with a Gary Lee design salon, private conference/dining, fitness center, daily beverage service, billiards lounge & terrace, spa treatment & relaxation rooms, steam & screening rooms. Heat, basic cable/internet, & water included in the rent.