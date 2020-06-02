All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 118 East Erie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
118 East Erie Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

118 East Erie Street

118 E Erie St · (312) 375-7655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

118 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15AA · Avail. now

$13,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Fully-furnished 2 bed/2.1 bath residence at The Ritz-Carlton Residences available for immediate move in. This gracious 2,366 sq ft home features a large DeGiulio chef's kitchen with custom SieMatic cabinetry, stone countertops, & Wolf/Sub-Zero/Miele appliances. Spacious, spa-inspired baths with Kallista plumbing fixtures, marble countertops, & porcelain floors. Detailed archways, high ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors & baseboards create the feeling of an opulent home, while a gracious balcony offers views of the city. Enjoy five-star Ritz amenities, including the Landmark Club with a Gary Lee design salon, private conference/dining, fitness center, daily beverage service, billiards lounge & terrace, spa treatment & relaxation rooms, steam & screening rooms. Heat, basic cable/internet, & water included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 East Erie Street have any available units?
118 East Erie Street has a unit available for $13,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 East Erie Street have?
Some of 118 East Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 East Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 East Erie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 East Erie Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 East Erie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 118 East Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 East Erie Street does offer parking.
Does 118 East Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 East Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 East Erie Street have a pool?
No, 118 East Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 East Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 118 East Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 East Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 East Erie Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 118 East Erie Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
2850 N Sheridan Rd
2850 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
Windermere House
1642 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637
851 West Cornelia Ave. Apt.
851 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2324 N Southport Ave
2324 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity