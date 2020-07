Amenities

VACANT and Available immediately. Fantastic condo in the heart of University Village. Basking in natural light this spacious 3BD 2BA unit has a open kitchen w/breakfast bar, dining room and office niche. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and freshly paint throughout. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and large master bath. Plenty of closet and private front terrace. Private garage parking included, in unit laundry and steps to Taylor Street. Perfect for anyone working in the Medical District.