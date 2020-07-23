1150 North Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking

Vintage 1B 1B condo on the Gold Coast with dishwasher. Available 7/1

This 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in the heart of Gold Coast where you have it all! Unique museums, lots of restaurants, designer boutiques, nightlife and much more. Large carpeted living room with amazing view of the lake, kitchen with a dishwasher, large bedroom, lots of storage space, window cooling and radiator heating system, and a parking spot for additional $363. Water, heat, gas, electric and cable are included in the rent, laundry is in building. 24h door staff, fitness center and incredible roof deck which offers a panoramic view of the lake and the city. Available 7/1!

Contact us to schedule a showing.