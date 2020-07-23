All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:44 PM

1150 North Lake Shore Drive

1150 North Lake Shore Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1934232
Location

1150 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Vintage 1B 1B condo on the Gold Coast with dishwasher. Available 7/1
This 1 bed 1 bath condo is located in the heart of Gold Coast where you have it all! Unique museums, lots of restaurants, designer boutiques, nightlife and much more. Large carpeted living room with amazing view of the lake, kitchen with a dishwasher, large bedroom, lots of storage space, window cooling and radiator heating system, and a parking spot for additional $363. Water, heat, gas, electric and cable are included in the rent, laundry is in building. 24h door staff, fitness center and incredible roof deck which offers a panoramic view of the lake and the city. Available 7/1!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
1150 North Lake Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 1150 North Lake Shore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 North Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1150 North Lake Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 North Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 North Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 North Lake Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
