1140 N Wells
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:10 PM

1140 N Wells

1140 North Wells Street · (312) 772-2096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1140 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

A one-of-a-kind in Chicago s Old Town, these modern apartment residences built in 2018 surpass the quality and styling of any high-rise luxury apartments available in this high demand neighborhood. One block away from Seward Park and a 10-minute walk to Lincoln Park, walk out your door to iconic Wells Street, with its boutique shops, restaurants and energetic neighborhood feel. Access the CTA Red, Brown, and Purple with a short walk, or jump on Lakeshore Drive just down the street to your east. The property itself is loaded with amenities, including: heated outdoor pool and hot tub, outdoor lounge and BBQ area, and rooftop sports court, including basketball and bocce ball. Indoor, find a modern business center, sports lounge, and private dining area with a demonstration kitchen. Not to be outdone, the workout area is world class, with complimentary fitness and wellness classes. Indulge in the private spa, with dry sauna, steam room, and private treatment rooms. There are even indoor and outdoor play areas for the kiddos. As you make your way into the apartment homes, take notice of the spa-inspired finishes, gourmet kitchens, and expansive windows. The apartments are airy and bright, with European cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplashes and stainless steel ranges with hoods. Wide plank flooring flows throughout and each apartment comes with a full-size washer and dryer. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge. Cats and dogs are accepted throughout (dog breed and weight restrictions apply) and there is even a heated dog run for your 4-legged friend to jump around.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 N Wells have any available units?
1140 N Wells doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 N Wells have?
Some of 1140 N Wells's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 N Wells currently offering any rent specials?
1140 N Wells isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 N Wells pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 N Wells is pet friendly.
Does 1140 N Wells offer parking?
Yes, 1140 N Wells does offer parking.
Does 1140 N Wells have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 N Wells offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 N Wells have a pool?
Yes, 1140 N Wells has a pool.
Does 1140 N Wells have accessible units?
No, 1140 N Wells does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 N Wells have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 N Wells has units with dishwashers.
