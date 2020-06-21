1140 N Wells

Amenities

A one-of-a-kind in Chicago s Old Town, these modern apartment residences built in 2018 surpass the quality and styling of any high-rise luxury apartments available in this high demand neighborhood. One block away from Seward Park and a 10-minute walk to Lincoln Park, walk out your door to iconic Wells Street, with its boutique shops, restaurants and energetic neighborhood feel. Access the CTA Red, Brown, and Purple with a short walk, or jump on Lakeshore Drive just down the street to your east. The property itself is loaded with amenities, including: heated outdoor pool and hot tub, outdoor lounge and BBQ area, and rooftop sports court, including basketball and bocce ball. Indoor, find a modern business center, sports lounge, and private dining area with a demonstration kitchen. Not to be outdone, the workout area is world class, with complimentary fitness and wellness classes. Indulge in the private spa, with dry sauna, steam room, and private treatment rooms. There are even indoor and outdoor play areas for the kiddos. As you make your way into the apartment homes, take notice of the spa-inspired finishes, gourmet kitchens, and expansive windows. The apartments are airy and bright, with European cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplashes and stainless steel ranges with hoods. Wide plank flooring flows throughout and each apartment comes with a full-size washer and dryer. Parking is available on-site at an additional charge. Cats and dogs are accepted throughout (dog breed and weight restrictions apply) and there is even a heated dog run for your 4-legged friend to jump around.



Terms: One year lease