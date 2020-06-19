1137 S Delano Ct E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard gym

Urban sophistication. - Property Id: 284268



With a choice of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for rent, this building spares no detail when it comes to urban sophistication. All of the apartments offer the latest features and amenities where you will be able to experience the highest levels of quality and luxury in the South Loop. Stay in shape in the residents-only fitness centers, consult with the concierge team to plan the perfect evening out, or simply relax in the landscaped courtyard or rooftop terrace.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284268

Property Id 284268



(RLNE5794415)