Chicago, IL
1129 West Granville Avenue
1129 West Granville Avenue

1129 West Granville Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1795141
Location

1129 West Granville Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BRIGHT AND OPEN 2 BED 2 BATH UNIT WITH PARKING INCLUDED. STEPS FROM THE RED LINE! This unit is a must see. Walk score is 93! It is extremely spacious with floor to ceiling windows opening up to beautiful views of the North, the East City and Lake Michigan. Open concept ckitchen and island with dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout with large bedrooms. Space for a table or office in the kiving/dining room and walk in closit in the master bedroom. Central heat and AC, Washer and Dryer IN UNIT, indoor parking and storage included. UTILITIES INCLUDED: GAS, HEAT AND WATER. Small pets are ok. No Smoking

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 West Granville Avenue have any available units?
1129 West Granville Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 West Granville Avenue have?
Some of 1129 West Granville Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 West Granville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1129 West Granville Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 West Granville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 West Granville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1129 West Granville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1129 West Granville Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1129 West Granville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1129 West Granville Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 West Granville Avenue have a pool?
No, 1129 West Granville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1129 West Granville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1129 West Granville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 West Granville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 West Granville Avenue has units with dishwashers.
