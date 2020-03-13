1129 West Granville Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BRIGHT AND OPEN 2 BED 2 BATH UNIT WITH PARKING INCLUDED. STEPS FROM THE RED LINE! This unit is a must see. Walk score is 93! It is extremely spacious with floor to ceiling windows opening up to beautiful views of the North, the East City and Lake Michigan. Open concept ckitchen and island with dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout with large bedrooms. Space for a table or office in the kiving/dining room and walk in closit in the master bedroom. Central heat and AC, Washer and Dryer IN UNIT, indoor parking and storage included. UTILITIES INCLUDED: GAS, HEAT AND WATER. Small pets are ok. No Smoking



Contact us to schedule a showing.