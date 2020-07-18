Amenities
Spacious 2 bed Near Depaul Campus, Laundry in unit - Property Id: 313880
2 bed, one bath with in unit laundry. Newly painted, 12 ft ceilings with new energy efficient windows. Sky light, large double glass sliding doors that lead to private balcony. Large renovated kitchen with can lighting, new cabinets, new splash tile, new appliances. Larger bedrooms with spacious closets. Central A/C and heat. Nest thermostat. Tree lined street. Walking distance to the Fullerton CTA: Purple, Brown and Red lines. Close to DePaul Campus area grocery, parks and restaurants.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1121-w-altgeld-st-chicago-il/313880
Property Id 313880
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5940790)