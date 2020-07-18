Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly internet access dogs allowed

Spacious 2 bed Near Depaul Campus, Laundry in unit - Property Id: 313880



2 bed, one bath with in unit laundry. Newly painted, 12 ft ceilings with new energy efficient windows. Sky light, large double glass sliding doors that lead to private balcony. Large renovated kitchen with can lighting, new cabinets, new splash tile, new appliances. Larger bedrooms with spacious closets. Central A/C and heat. Nest thermostat. Tree lined street. Walking distance to the Fullerton CTA: Purple, Brown and Red lines. Close to DePaul Campus area grocery, parks and restaurants.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1121-w-altgeld-st-chicago-il/313880

Property Id 313880



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5940790)