Chicago, IL
1121 W Altgeld St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1121 W Altgeld St

1121 West Altgeld Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1121 West Altgeld Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2295 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 bed Near Depaul Campus, Laundry in unit - Property Id: 313880

2 bed, one bath with in unit laundry. Newly painted, 12 ft ceilings with new energy efficient windows. Sky light, large double glass sliding doors that lead to private balcony. Large renovated kitchen with can lighting, new cabinets, new splash tile, new appliances. Larger bedrooms with spacious closets. Central A/C and heat. Nest thermostat. Tree lined street. Walking distance to the Fullerton CTA: Purple, Brown and Red lines. Close to DePaul Campus area grocery, parks and restaurants.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1121-w-altgeld-st-chicago-il/313880
Property Id 313880

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 W Altgeld St have any available units?
1121 W Altgeld St has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 W Altgeld St have?
Some of 1121 W Altgeld St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 W Altgeld St currently offering any rent specials?
1121 W Altgeld St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 W Altgeld St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 W Altgeld St is pet friendly.
Does 1121 W Altgeld St offer parking?
No, 1121 W Altgeld St does not offer parking.
Does 1121 W Altgeld St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 W Altgeld St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 W Altgeld St have a pool?
No, 1121 W Altgeld St does not have a pool.
Does 1121 W Altgeld St have accessible units?
No, 1121 W Altgeld St does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 W Altgeld St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 W Altgeld St has units with dishwashers.
