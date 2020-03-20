All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

1116 Hermitage

1116 N Hermitage Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1116 N Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wicker Park four bedroom, two bath duplex up! Unit features hardwood floors, central air, tall ceilings, white quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, disposal, gas oven/range, built in microwave, fridge, large, open living and dining rooms, king and queen size bedrooms, great closet space, upgraded marble bathrooms, Jacuzzi, private rooftop deck, garage parking included! No pets, please. Short walk to the Blue Line, in the heart of Wicker Park; walk to shops, cafes and hotspots! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Hermitage have any available units?
1116 Hermitage has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Hermitage have?
Some of 1116 Hermitage's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Hermitage currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Hermitage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Hermitage pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Hermitage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1116 Hermitage offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Hermitage does offer parking.
Does 1116 Hermitage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Hermitage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Hermitage have a pool?
No, 1116 Hermitage does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Hermitage have accessible units?
No, 1116 Hermitage does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Hermitage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Hermitage has units with dishwashers.
